5 Years Of Baahubali: The Beginning: Interesting Stories Behind The Prabhas Starrer Are Unmissable!

      One of the biggest films in Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli's directorial venture Baahubali: The Beginning completes 5 years today. On this special occasion, actor Prabhas shared a glimpse of his warrior look on Instagram. He captioned the snap, "Here's to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning."

      Well, SS Rajamouli took 5 years to make magnum opus like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, in which we got the answer to the million dollar question- why Katappa killed Baahubali? Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and other big stars from the South film industry. Baahubali was shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and dubbed in Malayalam and Hindi. It was the first pan-India project of Prabhas' career.

      Making Baahubali was indeed a challenge for SS Rajamouli. But do you know some interesting stories behind the making? Have a look:

      Baahubali’s Script Was Particularly Written For Prabhas

      One of the co-writers of Baahubali: The Beginning, Shobu Yarlagadda revealed in a Times of India interview that they wrote the script, particularly for Prabhas. In the interview, Shobu said, "Prabhas was the only option to play the lead because the script was written for him. The whole thing started with Prabhas playing the main character."

      Difficulties To Cast An Actress For The Role Of Sivagami

      Baahubali films are incomplete without Sivagami. We all know that Ramya Krishnan effortlessly portrayed the role of Sivagami (Baahubali's mother) in the film. But do you know, the Criminal actress was not the first choice for the role? Yes, you read that right! Before Ramya Krishnan, legendary actress Sridevi was approached for Sivagami's role. However, her staggering remuneration and other extra demands forced makers to opt for Ramya Krishnan. Interestingly, she didn't disappoint and owned the character.

      Hard Work On Prabhas’ Physique

      Prabhas worked very hard for Baahubali. Considering the demand for the character Baahubali, the makers gifted Prabhas gym equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore to shape his physique for Amarendra Baahubali's character. The workout routine was monitored by professional trainer Laxman Reddy. The Rebel star also followed a diet plan which consisted of fish, egg whites, vegetables and almonds. The actor had six meals every day which didn't include rice. Prabhas used to intake around 2000 to 4000 calories a day while shooting for Baahubali.

      The Creation Of Kiliki Language

      Baahubali turned out to be the first Indian film to create a new language Kiliki for a warrior tribe called Kalakeyas. Kiliki has 750 words with 40 grammar rules. How interesting?!

      Efforts For CGI

      Baahubali: The Beginning involved almost 90 per cent of Computer Generated Imagery (GGI) and graphics with 4500-5000 visual effects (VFX) shots. Around hundreds of artists from over 15 visual effects and animation companies worked on the project. V Srinivas worked as the lead VFX supervisor for Baahubali: The Beginning.

