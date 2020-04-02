AA20: Official Title Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Be Announced On Stylish Star’s Birthday

As we all know Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's directorial venture AA20. Ever since the actor announced his next film after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the Stylish Star can't wait to watch his 20th film on the big screen. Amidst all, the latest buzz suggests that makers of AA20 are planning to announce the official title of Allu Arjun's next on his birthday, i.e. on April 8, 2020.

AA20, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, is the most anticipated film and this latest development willmake Allu Arjun fans crazy. Earlier, there was a strong buzz in Tollywood that AA20 has been titled as Seshachalam. However, the makers refuted the rumours by saying that they have not yet finalised the title of the Stylish Star's movie.

For those who are unaware, Allu Arjun and Sukumar's collaboration is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest red sanders smugglings. Earlier, the film was supposed to be done by Mahesh Babu, however, due to some creative differences with the makers, the superstar walked out of the project. Hence, Sukumar made some tweaks in the script and offered it to Allu Arjun.

Notably, the Stylish Star is playing the role of a lorry driver while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the role of a village belle. AA20 stars Vijay Sethupathi as a forest officer and Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu also play important parts in the film.

Allu Arjun's AA20 is set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema and Nellore. The film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the music of it is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.