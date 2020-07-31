    For Quick Alerts
      #AA21 Announced! Allu Arjun And Koratala Siva To Team Up For A Multilingual Film!

      The rumours have finally come true! Allu Arjun and director Koratala Siva are joining hands for their next, tentatively titled AA21. The actor and the makers took to their respective social media handles to announce the highly-gossiped about film.

      The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor tweeted, "Vey much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Siva garu, Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys." The multilingual movie is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and co-produced by Sandy, Swathi and Nutty.

      Along with the tweet a poster has also been released that has a silhouette of Allu Arjun and Siva gazing at a distance in a deserted area.

      Talking about the theme of the movie, of lately, there have been rumours that the Allu Arjun-starrer will be a political thriller. It is to be noted that the actor has never in his career, done a role which has anything to do with politics. If the current rumours have anything to do with reality, Allu Arjun will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in this film. Being a Koratala Siva directorial, #AA21 will surely have a strong social message.

      Meanwhile, the duo is currently busy with their respective projects. Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The action-thriller bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, will also feature an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in important roles. On the other hand, Koratala Siva is helming a thriller titled Acharya with Chiranjeevi as the lead. The movie featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Ram Charan is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company.

