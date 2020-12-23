Abijeet Duddala Bags A Massive Project After Winning Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Here's big news for all Abijeet Duddala fans! The handsome hunk who recently won the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has now grabbed a big project, according to reports. As stated earlier during the finale, Abijeet is all set to start his second innings in Tollywood with a massive project.

If reports are to be believed, the host of the show Nagarjuna Akkineni, who was impressed with the young actor's gameplay and cool-dude avatar in BB Telugu 4, has recommended his name for an upcoming project. Reportedly, the announcement regarding the same will be made on the occasion of New Year 2021.

If you may recall, upon being asked by Nagarjuna about his dream post the show, Abijeet had expressed his eagerness to restart his career after 8 years of his debut film Life is Beautiful. He had said, "My first film (Life is Beautiful) released eight years ago. Just like in cricket you have two innings, I too believe that my film career has also got two innings. I am hoping to start the second one."

Let us tell you that there have been reports that Abijeet will be a part of Samantha Akkineni's Sam Jam. It is said that the youngster will be the first Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant to become a part of the celebrity talk show. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, Abijeet after his massive victory in the show interacted with his innumerable fans and followers during a recent live chat. He was seen thanking his fans for their support and love showered throughout the show. Upon his victory in the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Abijeet won a coveted trophy, a check of Rs 25 lakh and a stylish bike.

