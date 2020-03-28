    For Quick Alerts
      Acharya: After Regina Cassandra, Anasuya To Shake A Leg With Chiranjeevi

      With each passing day, we have been getting new updates about Koratala Siva's much-awaited film Acharya. Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, the movie has been grabbing headlines since December last year. The makers have completed shooting major portions of the movie, however, Ram Charan is yet to start filming for his extended cameo which is said to be an integral part of the film's plot.

      Anyway, the latest update regarding Acharya is going to leave all Chiranjeevi fans super excited. While we already know that Regina Cassandra has done a special song in the film, now reports are doing the rounds that popular television anchor-turned-actor Anasuya will also be shaking a leg with the megastar in Siva's directorial venture.

      According to a report in cinejosh.com, the Rangasthalam heroine will be seen in a sexy avatar that will definitely raise the temperature. The same report also claims that Anasuya has been offered a very good remuneration for appearing in the movie. As for Regina's song, we hear its more of a celebratory track than an item number.

      While the makers haven't confirmed this piece of news, we are pretty sure Anasuya's presence will surely work in favour of the film. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in as the female lead. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is also a part of this venture which is expected to arrive in theatres this year

      Said to be a social-drama, the makers are also planning to get Rashmika Mandanna onboard. If that happens then the young beauty will be cast opposite Ram Charan in Acharya.

      Revealed: Details About Ram Charan's Character In Acharya!

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
