Acharya: After Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal Quits Chiranjeevi Starrer?

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Acharya, is once again in deep trouble. Initially, the movie was supposed to feature Trishna Krishnan as the female lead. But the gorgeous actress backed off from the project, just a few days before joining the sets of the social-drama. The news, obviously, shocked a lot of fans and moviegoers, but soon Kajal Aggarwal was brought on board as the leading lady of the film.

But now, according to Tollywood.net, even Kajal has quit the project, which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. Yes, you heard that right. But why? Well, the Singham heroine has also signed a big film in Tamil and her dates for the said movie were clashing with Acharya. Since Kajal has already received an advance amount for her Tamil film, the actress felt it was best for her to walk out of Chiranjeevi's much-awaited film.

However, an official announcement regarding Kajal's exit is still awaited. Neither the makers nor Kajal herself, has confirmed this piece of news. So let's hope this isn't true because we would definitely love to see Kajal and Chiranjeevi together on the big screen, no?

For those unaware, Koratala Siva and his team were originally planning to rope in Baahubali actress, Anushka Shetty, for the movie. But things didn't work out and Trisha came into the picture. She signed on the dotted line but later, left the makers in a tricky situation by backing off from Acharya. And now, with Kajal walking down the same path, we wonder who will be cast opposite Chinrajeevi this time around.

