Acharya First Look Poster Featuring Chiranjeevi To Be Out On His Birthday!

The makers of Acharya have been strictly keeping every other update on the project under wraps. Well, looks like the team won't be able to hold it back any longer as we hear that a special update about the project will be out in a few days!

Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the makers of the film have decided to unveil the first look poster of the film featuring Chiranjeevi on his 65th birthday, which falls on August 22, 2020. The title logo of the film will also be dropped along with the poster release. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from the makers' side.

If not the COVID-19 outbreak, the movie might have released by now. The shooting of the film has been halted due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. It is said that the team has decided to start rolling as soon as the lockdown ends or from August 2020. For now, the makers have completed 40% of the shoot of the Chiru-starrer. Recent grapevine suggests that the thriller will have Chiranjeevi essaying a double role. It is said that the actor will play the role of a government employee in the flashback sequence and also a leader in the film.

Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of director Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi. Touted to be an out and out action thriller, the movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role. Mega Power Star Ram Charan will essay cameo in the movie and will grace the screen for around 30 minutes. Reportedly, he will shake a leg with his father Chiranjeevi in an item song.

Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment, Acharya is expected to release in summer 2021.

