Acharya: Kajal Aggarwal Acts Too Pricey, Makers Approach Anushka Shetty Instead?

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya seems to have hit a roadblock and it's not because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The social drama has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. Initially, there was confusion as to who will do the extended cameo in the film - Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu. And now the makers are having a tough time locking the female lead for their movie. While Trisha was supposed to do Acharya, the actress recently opted out of the film citing creative differences.

Then we reported that director Koratala Siva was trying to get Kajal Aggarwal onboard for his much-awaited directorial venture. But it seems that won't happen either. We so say because the Mersal heroine is apparently acting too pricey and that hasn't gone down well with the Acharya makers. As per a report in IBT Times, Kajal has demanded an exorbitant amount for doing Acharya and therefore the makers are now looking at other options.

The same report states that Koratala Siva is now thinking about signing Anushka Shetty for his movie. However, it's still unclear whether he has already made an offer to the Baahubali actress or not. Since Anushka hasn't signed any project, we think chances of her coming on board are pretty bright as of now. But we'll have to wait for an official announcement nonetheless.

Coming back to Kajal, the 34-year-old has several projects in her kitty at the moment. Apart from Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, the gorgeous actress will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta's crime thriller Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Then Kajal has reportedly signed a women-centric film which will be helmed by filmmaker Teja. As for Anushka, she is gearing up for the release of her mystery-thriller, Nishabdham, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 2.

ALSO READ

RUMOUR HAS IT: Kajal Aggarwal To Replace Trisha In Chiranjeevi's Film Acharya?