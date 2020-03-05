    For Quick Alerts
      Acharya: Makers Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Have A Big Surprise In Store! Deets Inside

      Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of this year and so it's not surprising that the hype around the movie is only increasing with each passing day. While fans can't wait to see their favourite superstar on the big screen, for now, there's something special in store for them. But what, you ask? Well, read on to know.

      Since the colourful festival of Holi is just around the corner, we hear the makers of Acharya have decided to take full advantage of the occasion. And hence they will be revealing the first look of the film on March 9. According to the entertainment portal 123telugu.com, director Koratala Siva and his team will also officially announce the title of the film.

      That's not all! The grapevine suggests that the makers will also announce about Mahesh Babu's casting on the day of Holi. Well, if that's the case then we definitely can't wait for the festive occasion to arrive. Currently, the filming of Acharya is happening at a brisk pace and apparently the team is eyeing to wrap up the movie under 100 days.

      Apart from Chiranjeevi, Acharya features Trisha Krishnan in the lead. As for Mahesh Babu, he will be seen in an extended cameo which is touted to be a crucial role. Sonu Sood will also make his presence felt in the movie along with Mohan Babu. Ram Charan, who is busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, is producing Siva's project.

      In fact, rumours are also rife that Siva is planning to team up with Charan after he finishes shooting for Acharya. Both the parties, however, have yet to confirm the news.

      Acharya Makers To Officially Announce Mahesh Babu's Casting On Holi?

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 18:45 [IST]
