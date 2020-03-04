Acharya Makers To Officially Announce Mahesh Babu’s Casting On Holi?

Chiranjeevi's Acharya is on the news these days, especially for the buzz that has gone viral about Mahesh Babu joining the cast. It was said that the actor would play a cameo in the social drama. Now, according to a recent rumour, the makers of the movie are gearing up to officially announce Mahesh Babu's inclusion on Holi.

Earlier, there were reports that Mahesh Babu has charged Rs 1 crore per day for the movie which has his shoot scheduled for 30 days. Apparently, the actor will essay the role which was earlier given to Ram Charan. The latter dropped out of the project due to his commitments with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Acharya will revolve around the subject of Naxalite. The Koratala Siva directorial will have Chiranjeevi in a double role and Trisha Krishna as the female lead. The actors will pair up after a decade of AR Murugadoss' Stalin. Sonu Sood has been roped in to play an important role, Mohan Babu has also been approached to play the antagonist. The movie, jointly produced by Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, will have the Megastar portraying the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer.

Talking about Mahesh Babu's recent venture, Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a blockbuster. The action comedy film, with Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, minted Rs 146 crore at the box office.

Not Mahesh Babu, Fans Want To See Pawan Kalyan In Chiranjeevi's Film Acharya