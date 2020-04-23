Acharya: Makers To Resume Shooting Post Lockdown Without Kajal Aggarwal?

Currently, all film and TV shootings have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown and the situation has hardly gotten any better. The lockdown was supposed to be lifted on April 15, but the government has now extended the lockdown period till May 3, keeping in mind the grim situation. Koratala Siva was busy shooting for his much-awaited film, Acharya, but the filmmaker had to abruptly stop all the production activities because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, the makers were eyeing to release the film this year. But now, we hear that the social-drama may arrive in theatres early next year. Siva's directorial venture also features Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and has Ram Charan playing an extended cameo, which is quite crucial to the film's plot. Anyway, as per the latest buzz, the makers are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get over so that they can resume shooting for Acharya.

However, according to a report in 123telugu.com, Kajal won't join the sets immediately, as the actress will have to fly from Mumbai to the shooting venue. And at the moment, the situation in Mumbai is worse than in most cities. Therefore, post lockdown, the makers will resume shooting without their leading lady and most of the big stars. Apparently, Koratala Siva is planning to shoot the indoor sequences first, especially those which won't require the big stars.

So, as soon as the lockdown gets over, team Acharya will definitely get to work, but they'll finish shooting the scenes, wherein Kajal or other big stars won't be needed. Now that's indeed a very smart strategy, don't you guys agree?

