Acharya: Not Chiranjeevi, But Koratala Siva Wanted To Cast Amitabh Bachchan In His Next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi's next Acharya has been creating solid buzz since it was announced. The makers have recently released the first look motion poster of the film, featuring Chiranjeevi in a rowdy avatar. Director Koratala Siva is not leaving any stone unturned to make it grand and impactful. Well, Chiranjeevi fans can't wait to see their favourite actor's magic on the big screen again. However, the latest report about the film will shock you.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Chiranjeevi was not the first choice for Acharya. Apparently, director Koratala Siva wanted to make his debut in Bollywood with Acharya and hence, he wanted to cast Superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the same. However, the director's mind changed when producer Sudhakar asked him to approach Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.

After Sudhakar's suggestion, Koratala Siva changed his decision and approached Chiranjeevi for Acharya. Notably, the director has been waiting to work with the Megastar for a long time. So, that's how Chiranjeevi replaced Amitabh Bachchan in Acharya. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Acharya, the film was recently in the news when two writers alleged that Koratala Siva copied their story. However, the makers clarified that the story is completely original, written by Koratala Siva alone. Acharya producers rubbished all the claims and asked people not to believe in false rumours.

Also Read : Acharya: Makers Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Refute Copyright Allegations; Release Statement

With regards to its development, Koratala Siva has completed 40 per cent of the shoot for Acharya and will soon be resuming work in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film will star Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Ram Charan is playing an extended cameo. Acharya will be a Naxalite-drama which will give a powerful social message to the masses.

Also Read : Here's Why Ram Charan Decided To Do Extended Cameo In Chiranjeevi's Acharya!