Acharya Promises High Octane-Action Sequences, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan To Lock Horns In The Thriller

Intense War Between The Father And Son!

As per rumours, Chiru and Ram Charan will come face to face in the social drama. Earlier, it was reported that Mega Power Star will appear in an extended cameo in Acharya, wherein he will essay the role of Chiranjeevi's disciple. Now, reports are co that a breathtaking fight scene will be included in the Koratala Siva directorial. It is said that the high octane fight sequence will be one of the highlights of the movie, and has never been witnessed in the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan will grace the screen for around 30 minutes and will also appear in a song along with Chiranjeevi.

More About Acharya

Bankrolled jointly by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya might get a release on January 8, 2021. The movie which marks the 152nd venture of Chiranjeevi will have him romancing south diva Kajal Aggarwal. Sonu Sood has also been roped in to essay a pivotal role in the thriller

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan’s Film Affair!

After Acharya, the Megastar will essay the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth, the movie has completed the script with a few alterations from the original to appease the Telugu audience. He is also a part of KS Ravindra's yet-to-be-titled film. On the other hand, Ram Charan will resume the shoot for his highly anticipated SS Rajamouli film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). The movie also featuring Jr NTR, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is bankrolled by DVV Danayya. For now, the Telangana government has given nod to the team for the trial shoot of the movie with limited crew members.