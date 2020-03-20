Acharya: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Ram Charan In The Film?

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya has definitely got everyone excited including us. No wonder, the movie has been grabbing headlines too often these days. In fact, Koratala Siva's directorial venture is currently trending in the news for yet another reason. Apparently, young actress Rashmika Mandanna may join the cast of this social drama which is expected to arrive in theatres this year.

As per a report in cinejosh.com, megastar Chiranjeevi wants Rashmika to play a guest role in the film opposite his son Ram Charan. The 64-year-old is very impressed with the talented actress and has, therefore, suggested her name to the makers. Interestingly, the RRR actor had actually approached Kiara Advani for the same role as she is a good friend of his.

But now that Chiranjeevi has revealed his preference, it won't be surprising if the Bheeshma heroine actually comes onboard for Acharya. However, the makers still have one daunting task to deal with and that's finding the female lead for their film. Trisha Krishnan was to star alongside Chiranjeevi initially but the gorgeous lady backed off from the project citing creative differences.

Then, there were reports about Kajal Aggarwal being offered the film but the actress was acting too pricey and things didn't work out for the same reason. We hear Koratala Siva is now keen on signing Anushka Shetty in the lead. But so far there has been no official announcement regarding the leading lady. Let's hope things fall into place and both Anushka and Rashmika sign on the dotted line soon.

