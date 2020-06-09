Acharya’s Budget To Be Slashed Post Lockdown, Read Deets Inside.

Chiranjeevi's ardent fans are eagerly waiting to get more updates about his upcoming movie Acharya. Not long ago, there were speculations that the movie's shoot will commence from June 15. Well now, as per the latest reports, the makers of Acharya will be trimming down the budget of the movie, as the production company is under severe loss. The Koratala Siva directorial has already completed 40% of the shoot and the pending sequences will be wrapped up on a limited budget.

However, a high-octane sequence featuring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi is yet to be shot, and there are chances for the budget to soar quite reasonably. The movie's shoot was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and its subsequent lockdown. As per the buzz, only sequences demanding limited people will be shot as of now. Romantic and action sequences, requiring more than 2 people close to each other will be temporarily suspended considering the social distancing norms.

Interestingly, the movie will mark the third collaboration of the father-son duo after Magadheera (2009) and Bruce Lee-The Fighter (2015). It is said that a breathtaking fight sequence will be incorporated in Acharya. It is said that the sequence will be one of the highlights of the movie, that has never been witnessed by the Telugu audience. Ram Charan will grace the screen for around 30 minutes and will also shake a leg with the Megastar in a dance number.

Acharya, bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments might get a release on January 8, 2021. The movie that marks the 152nd venture of Chiru, will have him romancing south siren Kajal Aggarwal. Earlier, Trisha was roped in to essay the female lead, but she walked out of the project citing creative differences. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will feature in the thriller, essaying a pivotal role.

