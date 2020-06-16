Acharya: What Happens To Ram Charan's Character In Chiranjeevi's Next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to resume shooting of his 152nd film, Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. We all know that the Chiranjeevi-starrer will also star Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. Ever since Ram Charan became a part of this big project, fans are eager to see the father-son duo on the big screen.

As per reports, Ram Charan will be seen as a former Naxalite in Acharya. He will be seen in flashback episodes, which will last for almost over 30 minutes. However, there is no clarity regarding his role in Acharya yet.

Amidst all, a new report from a leading portal suggests that Koratala Siva has designed a solid fight sequence between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. It's said to be the best part of Acharya and fans are eager to witness the epic scene in the film. After all, we have seen Chiru and Charan singing and dancing but their fight scene will surely blow everyone's mind.

The report further states that Ram Charan will die in the film and Chiranjeevi will carry his mission ahead. For those who are unversed, Mahesh Babu was supposed to do the cameo in Acharya, but due to his high remuneration, Chiranjeevi brought Ram Charan on board.

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of a Naxalite in the film, which stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Acharya was supposed to be released on August 14, 2020, but due to the lockdown, it will get delayed.

Coming back to Ram Charan, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn in key roles. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021.