Actor Nikhil Siddharth Gets Hitched To Pallavi Varma! Here Are The Pictures!

Karthikeya Actor Nikhil Siddharth got married to his girlfriend Pallavi Varma in a traditional ceremony today, amid the lockdown. Though he had earlier said that the wedding has been postponed due to the lockdown, the muhurat is said to have been fixed all of a sudden. As per reports, the wedding took place in a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Reportedly, the marriage was performed following the lockdown protocols with only the immediate family members, not exceeding more than 15 members from each side in attendance.

Due to the lack of time, both the ceremonies of getting pelli koduku and pelli kuthuru ready (preparing the bride and groom in traditional attires) was held at the same wedding venue.

In the beautifully decorated mandap, with flowers all around, the groom looked dapper in a yellow bandhgala and a dhoti while the bride looked pretty in a traditional red silk saree.

Here are the pictures of the wedding!

The duo got engaged in a private ceremony on February 1, 2020. Two days later, Nikhil took to his Instagram handle to post photos from the ceremony. He captioned the picture, "SHE SAID YESS... Next Adventure In Life ." Nikhil Siddharth and Dr. Pallavi, who were supposed to get married on April 16, had to postpone their wedding owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to reports, the duo met each other through mutual friends. They started dating a couple of years ago and decided to take their relationship to the next step.

Talking about Nikhil Siddharth's projects, he was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Arjun Suravaram. Helmed by T. Santhosh, the movie starred Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead. He will next be seen in the sequel of the Telegu hit film Karthikeya, titled Karthikeya 2. Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film is expected to release at the box office in December 2020.

