Actor Prabhas Rushed To Hyderabad’s Top Hospital! Here Is Why!

Happy April Fool's Day and do not worry Prabhas is all fine and completely alright! What can happen to the Baahubali of the Tollywood industry? Well, yes the rebel actor has something to do with the hospital, but it is totally related to his next film. #Prabhas20 makers are soon going to erect a hospital set in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. As per reports, a hospital will be constructed on the premises, to shoot an important sequence of the movie.

The makers have already begun the post-production work of the film, which will have Pooja Hegde essaying the female lead. Recently it was rumoured that the first look poster of Prabhas 20 might unveil on the special occasion of Ugadi. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and touted to be a romantic entertainer, the movie is bankrolled by UV Creation on a high budget.

Prabhas has recently won people's hearts after he donated Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The actor also contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Coming back to his work, Prabhas is also gearing up for his 21st outing. Well, recently rumours were rife that Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif might get roped in to essay the female lead opposite him. But neither the makers nor the actresses have signed on the dotted line. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Prabhas21 is touted to be a sci-fi thriller.

