      Actor Rahman To Reprise Vivek Oberoi’s Role In Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer?

      Vivek Oberoi's portrayal as Bobby in Mohanlal's Lucifer garnered a huge appreciation for his acting chops. His mind-blowing performance in the action thriller made him a despicable yet good looking villain of Mollywood.

      lucifer

      Well, with Tollywood gearing up to welcome their own version of Lucifer with Chiranjeevi in the lead role, there are several speculations doing the rounds about the cast of the movie. As per the latest report, senior actor Rahman has been zeroed in by the makers for essaying the role of Bobby in the movie. Yes, you read that right!

      According to the buzz, the actor will reprise the role of Vivek Oberoi in the Telugu version of Lucifer. With Rahman's impeccable roles in the past, we are sure that he will be able to match Vivek's performance in the highly-anticipated movie. However, there is no confirmation about the same from the makers or the actor about his inclusion.

      For the unversed, the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role is a multi-starrer movie, and therefore the makers of the Telugu version will have to rope in some talented big stars from the industry. Earlier, there were reports that Allu Arjun will be a part of the movie, but later his PR rubbished the rumours calling it untrue and baseless. There is also a buzz that Ram Charan might be considered for the role of Prithviraj or Tovino Thomas from the original. A few days back, rumours were rife that senior actress Khushbu might essay Chiranjeevi's sister in the movie. Well, these are all speculations and fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the makers about the cast and crew of the movie. Bankrolled by Konidela Productions, Lucifer remake will be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth.

      Talking about the 2019 movie Lucifer, the movie marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The much-hyped movie turned out to be one of the top-grossing Malayalam films of the year. The political thriller was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

