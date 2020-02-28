Actress Gayathri Gupta Desires To Marry Ram Gopal Varma

Gayathri Gupta never shies away from expressing her non-conventional and radical views. She has been known for her bold comments and debates, especially on the casting couch issue in the Telugu film industry. Of lately, the actress has grabbed headlines as she expressed her wish to marry director Ram Gopal Varma. Gayathri, during a media interaction, praised the pioneer director by saying that he is a good person and turns out to be elder than her or else she would have married him. She added that working with RGV is like participating in a marathon. The actress was probably asked about RGV due to their controversial hug during a party. Clearing the air, she said that the filmmaker had offered her a role in Beautiful' and she had hugged him out of respect and admiration.

She also spoke to the media on the casting couch. She said that casting couch exists in the film industry and since she spoke strongly about #MeToo, she did not get offers in the industry

The actress rose to fame with a short movie, Pelliki Mundu, and Sekhar Kammula's Fidda. For the uninitiated, she has been a part of Ram Gopal Varma's Ice Cream 2. In 2017, she had written and directed her music video, Ninu Chusthu Unna. She was last seen in Ravi Teja-Ileana D Cruz starrer Amar Akbar Anthony.

