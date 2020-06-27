Actress Hari Krishna Tests Positive For COVID-19; Second Case In Telugu TV Industry

Ever since the shooting started in Telugu TV industry, COVID-19 positive cases are coming out. A few days ago, we had reported that actor Prabhakar, who is known for his show, Suryakantham had tested positive for COVID-19. And now, the second case from the Telugu TV industry is out. TV serial Intinti Gruhalakshmi actress Hari Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19. Isn't it shocking?

After Hari Krishna tested positive, the shooting of the show has been stalled and 33 crew members have been asked to undergo testing. Their results are yet to be out. Notably, the test results in Hyderabad city have been delivered at a slow pace because of a huge pile-up of backlogs. Well, two cases in the same week might have scared the TV industry. Hence, the makers of serials might rethink about their decision of starting shooting activities.

Thankfully, 33 people who came in contact with Prabhakar have tested negative for COVID-19. We hope people who came in contact with Hari Krishna too test negative.