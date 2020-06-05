Actress Maadhavi Latha Gearing Up For Marriage? Her Recent Facebook Post Leaves Netizens Wondering

Looks like the lockdown period has proven lucky for a few Tollywood stars as they gear up for engagement and wedding. As per reports, one more celebrity from the tinsel town is all set to get married. Following Rana Daggubati, Dil Raju, and Nikhil Siddharth, actress Maadhavi Latha is said to have a wedding on the cards, thanks to the speculations around her recent Facebook post.

In the post shared by the actress, she wrote, "After several months am very very happy New Life Started...... miracles happened. As i believe miracles always.....very very very happy.....Will announce soon." Fans, who are eagerly waiting for the big announcement, are speculating that the actress might get married soon. Many fans congratulated the actress and wished her happiness throughout her life, while others asked Maadhavi if the announcement has anything to do with her marriage. Well, we have our fingers crossed for the big announcement, which the actress is going to make soon.

On an interesting note, recently, the actress invited new controversies with her social media post pertaining to the lockdown marriages. She posted, "Why to marry so hurriedly wearing masks? Are they not confident of their love interests? Can't they wait till the lockdown is over?"

When a few netizens asked her if she was jabbing at actor Nikhil's marriage, she skipped the topic saying, "I don't know." Maadhavi also stated that while the poor and middle-class people are sitting at their homes, the film celebrities should not be going against the norms in order to marry.

Talking about her career, Maadhavi started off her journey with the 2007 film Athidhi, starring Mahesh Babu and Amrita Rao. She was last seen in the 2015 Tamil film Aambala directed by Sundar C. The action-comedy film featured Vishal and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles.

Saaho Director Sujeeth And Pravallika To Get Engaged On June 10th

Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Engaged; Here Are The Adorable Pictures!