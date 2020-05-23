    For Quick Alerts
      Actress Vanisri’s Son Abhinaya Venkatesha Karthik Passes Away

      Veteran Telugu actress Vanisri's son Abhinaya Venkatesha Karthik passed away. As per reports, Karthik suffered a cardiac arrest during sleep and the family found him dead today morning at his residence at Chengalpattu in Chennai. His mortal remains were brought to Vanisri's residence, and the last rites were conducted today evening. The 36 -year-old sports physician was practicing in Ooty. Also a cricket enthusiast, he was working as an assistant professor at a college. He was also specialized in cardiac rehabilitation and conditioning. Karthik recently bought a house in Tirukazhukundram, where he was staying for the past few days.

      Celebrities from the film industry offered condolences to Vanisri and family. Telugu actor Babu Mohan said, "Vanisri is like my sister. No one should go through this kind of grief in life. I pray that she gets the strength to face the grief."

      Known as one of the versatile actresses of the industry, Vanisri left acting in the early '80s when she got married. She later made a comeback in Tollywood with the 2004 film Bhadradi Ramudu starring Taraka Ratna and Radhika Kumaraswamy. Recently, she made her Telugu TV debut with Prem Nagar. Vanisri is known for her performance in the role of Atha in the movie Athaky Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, which also featured Chiranjeevi in the lead.

      The actress recently made it to the headline with her comment on the biographical drama Mahanati. During an interview, the veteran actress said that she slept off while watching the movie, as she was unable to relate to the second half. She had also added that no one should ever make a biopic on her as her life does not have any twists. Her comment didn't go down well with Keerthy Suresh's fan, who lashed against Vanisri for her 'mean' comment.

