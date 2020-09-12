Adipurush: Avatar, Star Wars’ VFX Experts To Be Roped In For Prabhas-Om Raut’s Epic Drama?

Not too long ago, Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush was announced with Prabhas in the lead role. Recently, the inclusion of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist in the film, also became the talk of the town.

With several speculations doing the rounds regarding other cast and crew of the epic drama, the recent one which has left the netizens astonished is the addition of Hollywood VFX experts. If reports are to be believed, Avatar and Star Wars' experts will be handling the visual effects of the movie which will be filmed completely in green mat technology. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, there is a buzz in town that Anushka Sharma has been approached by the makers to essay the role of Goddess Sita in Adipurush. Let us tell you that the Om Raut-directorial is reportedly the screen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil, as the earlier poster and its theme suggests. Prabhas will essay the role of Adipurush (Lord Ram), whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as demon Lankesh (Ravan) in the highly anticipated film. Reports suggest that the makers are currently gearing up to unveil the actor essaying Hanuman's role in the film. Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.

The lavish film made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore, will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film will also have a mammoth release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in 2021, and hit the theatres in 2022.

