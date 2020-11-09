Adipurush: Electrifying Fan-Made Poster Of Prabhas As Lord Ram Goes Viral!

Bollywood director Om Raut's Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film is touted to be an epic drama. It will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil.

Since the theme revelation and poster release of Adipurush (synonym for Lord Ram), the fans and followers of the actor have been thrilled and are creating several posters featuring the Rebel Star. Well now, a fan-made poster of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, which has currently become the talk of the town. In the electrifying poster, Prabhas looks fearsome and mighty as Lord Rama, the King of Ayodhya. The actor in the newly rugged avatar dons a saffron dhoti with matching gold accessories. Prabhas' fans are totally impressed with the new look given to the star, as they heap praise on Prabhas Central, the creator of the viral poster.

Interestingly, Om Raut has also responded to the same, as he retweeted the poster and wrote, "This is stunning. More power to you @PrabhasCentral."

On a related note, the Pan-India project made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore will have Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Lankesh (Ravan). If reports are to be believed, two other Bollywood actors have also been approached by the team to play Hanuman and Sita in the epic drama. However, only an official confirmation will give clarity about the same.

The bilingual project will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also have a massive release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in 2021 and release in 2022.

Prabhas is currently busy with Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He along with the lead actress and the team recently returned to Hyderabad after finishing their shoot schedule in Italy.

