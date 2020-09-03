Adipurush: Makers Of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer To Next Share Update On Actor Portraying Hanuman?

The highly-anticipated update has been unveiled by the makers of Prabhas's Adipurush today (September 3). Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of the most intelligent demon Lankesh in the epic drama. With a mixed response to his inclusion, netizens are expecting yet another update from the makers, which is of Hanuman.

It is to be noted that the fire (Prabhas' announcement) and ice (Saif Ali Khan's announcement) posters of Adipurush had the fierce avatars of the characters from the Ramayana set in the letter 'A' including Ram, Hanuman and Ravan. Since the two characters and the actors portraying them have been already unveiled by the makers, there are high chances that the equally important character from the epic, Hanuman, might also have a renowned Bollywood actor who can essay the role to perfection. If true, the update on the same might be dropped in near future.

Also, if you take a sharp look at the names of the characters given in the movie, for instance, Adipurush (Prabhas) and Lankesh (Saif), there are high chances that the widely known name Hanuman might also be skipped. As per our prediction, there are possibilities that the makers might go for Anjaneya which simply means son of Anjana or Lord Hanuman. Well, we can't wait to see who essays the role of the masculine avatar of the epic character in Adipurush. If speculations are true, a Bollywood actor will be roped in to essay the role. However, there is no official statements regarding the same.

The bilingual project will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film will also have a mammoth release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.

