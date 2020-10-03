Adipurush: Makers To Drop A Big Birthday Surprise For Prabhas Fans?

Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The recent announcement of the flick along with the two cast members, Prabhas as Adipurush (Ram), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, took the internet by storm.

Now, as the Rebel Star's 41st birthday is just around the corner, fans and followers of the actor are expecting a dhamakedaar announcement from the team on the special occasion.

If reports are to be believed, the makers will be revealing the heroine opposite Prabhas in the film. Reportedly, the actress will be essaying the role of Sita from the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is to be noted that several names like Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Anushka Shetty were doing the rounds rumoured to be the leading lady of the film.

On the other hand, since two characters and the actors portraying them have been unveiled by the makers, there are also high chances that the equally important character from the epic, Hanuman might also be announced on the big day. As the film is considerably a big project, the star cast for both the characters might also be renowned Bollywood actors who can essay the role to perfection. Interestingly, earlier there were reports that the role of Lakshman will be essayed by a popular south star.

Talking more about the film directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film will also have a mammoth release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. The bilingual project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in 2021 and release in 2022.

Anushka Shetty Denies Reports Of Playing Sita In Prabhas' Next Adipurush

Anushka Sharma Ain't A Part Of Prabhas' Adipurush And Pregnancy Isn't The Reason Behind It!