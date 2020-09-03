Adipurush: Netizens Are Unhappy With Saif Ali Khan’s Casting As Demon Lankesh In Prabhas Starrer

Prabhas' upcoming pan-India project, Adipurush's director Om Raut finally revealed the 'Most Intelligent Demon' from his next. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) fame director took to Twitter and revealed that Saif Ali Khan will play the main antagonist Lankesh.

Om shared a new poster of Adipurush on Twitter and wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @itsBhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1 #TSeries."

Notably, Adipurush is the second collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut. The duo has earlier worked together for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which Saif played the role of antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The Bollywood actor's entry in pan-Indian cinema is indeed a big thing for him, but netizens are not happy with his casting in Adipurush.

Twitterati called Saif Ali Khan a bad choice to essay the role of 'Intelligent Demon' Lankesh in Adipurush. Many netizens also questioned the makers for choosing Saif for the antagonist's part as he had reportedly criticised Indian history post the release of Tanhaji.

Worst Choice A Twitter user called Saif Ali Khan the worst choice for a deserving antagonist. @jinxed_reva wrote, "Y would you select someone who said he was forced to play a character in Tanhaji that he doesn't believe in any way except as an actor....for his daily bread... Worst choice for a deserving antagonist." A Netizen Says Saif Ali Khan Will Insult Our History User Pragya Tiwari wrote, "I think now i have lost all happy feelings and Enthusiasm related to this movie..during promotions i am sure saif will insult our history.. anyway sad." Disappointed With Lankesh’s Selection One of the Twitter users, Deepak Reddy expressed his disappointment and wrote, "Disappointed with lankesh selection, please select some other actor who would match prabhas as great villan,apart from your friendship with Saif. Lankesh should be more powerful." A Twitter User Wants Rana Daggubati To Play Lankesh Shivani Bansal wrote, "Nope...!! bad selection... @RanaDaggubati should be as Lankesh... No one else would be able to match this mammoth role, Amrish Puri could be one, if he were with us today."

Meanwhile, Adipurush will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. The Prabhas-starrer is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will go on floors in 2021 and will release in Summer 2022.

