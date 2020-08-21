Adipurush: Om Raut Says ‘If There Is Anybody Who Can Play Prabhu Ram To Perfection, It Is Prabhas’

Adipurush has indeed become the talk of the town! Touted to be an epic drama, the film is expected to beat all the records ever made by any film, once it is released. Being a genre in which Prabhas has already proved his efficiency, (through Baahubali series), fans and followers of the Rebel Star have high expectations from the upcoming film. It is to be noted that the movie will mark the maiden collaboration of the actor with any Bollywood filmmaker, which makes Adipurush different as compared to his other films.

The epic drama will be helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. Well recently, while interacting with Mid-Day, the director revealed the reason why he chose the pan-India star for his project. Adding that the only actor that came to his mind was Prabhas while imagining the story's protagonist, Om Raut said, "I have seen him (Prabhas) in my head, on my computer, in my script. If there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me."

Talking about Prabhas' training and physique required for Adipurush, the director said that the Baahubali actor is currently working on his transformation. He was quoted as saying, "He has to attain an archer's physique, which is dramatically different from that of a warrior. We have begun consulting several experts. He will also begin learning archery soon."

On a related note, the film is said to be the screen adaptation of Ramayana, the Indian epic that revolves around the theme of triumph of good over evil. It is to be noted that Lord Ram is also addressed as Adi Purusha (first being or person).

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush will reportedly start rolling from January 2021. The makers are also said to have approached National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, to essay the leading lady of the highly-awaited film. While Keerthy is rumoured to play Sita, there is a buzz that Saif Ali Khan will be the antagonist.

