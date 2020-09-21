Adipurush: Popular South Actor To Play Lakshman In Prabhas-Om Raut's Epic Drama

Just recently, the makers of Adipurush had announced the inclusion of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the highly anticipated film. As it is already known that the film will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, which revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil. Well now, the gossip mongers are having a good time speculating the other cast of the film after the announcement of Adipusush (Ram) as Prabhas and Lankesh (Ravan) as Saif Ali Khan.

As per buzz that is doing the rounds, a very popular south star has been approached to essay the second lead character, Lakshman in the highly-anticipated movie. Though not confirmed who the actor is, it is said that the team has decided to go for the actor, to gain the attention of the south audiences. If reports are to be believed, the official announcement of the actor will be made in the days to come.

It is to be noted that the fire and ice (Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's announcement) poster had the fierce avatars of the characters from the Ramayana, set in the letter 'A' that included Ram, Hanuman and Ravan. Since the two characters and the actors portraying them have been already unveiled, there are high chances that the makers will next drop an update on the actor playing Hanuman in Adipurush. Earlier, there were reports that Anushka Sharma might essay the role of Sita opposite Prabhas, but the latest report suggests that the news is mere rumour and has nothing to do with reality.

Talking more about the Om Raut directorial, the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in 2021 and release in 2022. The bilingual project will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also have a mammoth release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.

Adipurush: Avatar, Star Wars' VFX Experts To Be Roped In For Prabhas-Om Raut's Epic Drama?

Anushka Sharma Ain't A Part Of Prabhas' Adipurush And Pregnancy Isn't The Reason Behind It!