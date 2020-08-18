Adipurush: Prabhas Joins Hand With Tanhaji Director Om Raut For An Epic Drama!

Prabhas is on a run of a lifetime! After the recent poster release of Radhe Shyam and the announcement of his next Prabhas 21 with Deepika Padukone, the actor has made an official announcement of yet another film titled Adipurush. The movie helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut, has been announced with a titled poster.

In the poster, one can see the epic and fierce avatars of Ramayana set in the letter 'A' including Ram, Hanuman and Ravan. The movie will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the theme of victory of good over evil, as the poster suggests.

Interestingly, while talking about his collaboration with Om Raut for the big project, Prabhas said that portraying a character like Adipurush is a tremendous responsibility and pride for him. He said, "Every role and every character come's with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our Epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

It is said that the lavish film will be made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore and will have excellent action sets and exceptional VFX work. It is to be noted that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is being made with a budget of Rs 200 crore plus #Prabhas21 with Rs 420 crore.

The bilingual project will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film will also have a mammoth release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. Makers are currently in talks with Bollywood's biggest stars to essay the role of the antagonist in the highly-anticipated film. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in 2021, and release in 2022.

Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. Interestingly, the movie will mark the third outing of Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar after Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam (2020).

