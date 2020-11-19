Adipurush Release Date: Prabhas Starrer To Break All Records On August 11, 2022

The highly anticipated announcement is here! Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role, will have a massive release on August 11, 2022. If reports are to be believed, the film is set to break all records with its huge theatrical release.

Notably, the film's release falls on a Thursday (Raksha Bandhan) followed by Friday, Weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and a national holiday (Independence Day), which means Adipurush will have a 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

The Om Raut's multi-lingual magnum opus will have Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Lankesh. On the other hand, Prabhas will play the titular role of Adipurush, which is reportedly related to Lord Rama of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The movie will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil, as the maiden poster of the Prabhas-starrer suggests.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Adipurush will go on floors in January 2021. Currently, the film is in its pre-production stage. Interestingly, the movie will mark the third outing of Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar after Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam (2020).

The highly awaited film made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

