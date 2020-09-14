Adipurush: Will AR Rahman Compose Music For Prabhas-Om Raut’s Epic Drama Post Masakali Row?

AR Rahman To Compose Music For Adipurush?

The recent back to back poster releases of the film announcing the inclusion of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan has indeed raised the expectations of the fans and followers of the stars, and therefore the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make the film a grand hit. If reports are to be believed, the makers are trying their best to convince music maestro AR Rahman to compose music for the film.

AR Rahman-Bhushan Kumar’s Masakali Row

Taking a note of the rift between Rahman and T-Series, thanks to the recent ‘Masakali' remix video song backed by the company that surfaced the internet, there are least chances that the music composer might nod a yes to the makers. For the unversed, the renowned composer, who was evidently unimpressed with the 2.0 version of his hit track ‘Masakali' from Delhi 6, slammed the team indirectly with his ‘no shortcuts, 365 days of creative brainstorming' note that he released along with the original song on his social media handle.

Will AR Rahman-Bhushan Kumar Come Together For Adipurush?

With Adipurush being a big project with the theme of Ramayana, roping AR Rahman will prove an absolute brownie point for the makers. It is to be noted that the composer's collaboration for a mammoth project, has always done an impressive job at the theatres, especially his tracks. Few examples include 2.0, Jodha Akbar, and Roja among the innumerable films on the list.

Adipurush

The bilingual project directed by Om Raut will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film will also have a mammoth release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is expected to start rolling in 2021 and release in 2022. Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.