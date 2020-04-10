After Acharya, Kajal Aggarwal Bags THIS Coveted Project Alongside Pawan Kalyan?

    For Quick Alerts
      Not too long ago, there was a lot of talk about Kajal Aggarwal hitting rock bottom in her acting career as most of her recent releases failed to pack a solid punch at the box office. But the actress soon silenced all the naysayers by signing Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated film Acharya, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. And now, we hear Kajal may very well act in another biggie starring Pawan Kalyan.

      Kajal Aggarwal

      According to a report in Tollywood.net, Pawan Kalyan is teaming up with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar for a film and the latter is reportedly planning to rope in Kajal Aggarwal for his directorial venture. The untitled project will apparently star two heroines and one of them is likely to be Kajal. As for the other heroine, well, the same report suggests that Harish Shankar is thinking about signing a Bollywood beauty.

      Though we don't know how genuine this piece of information is, we won't be surprised if Kajal actually comes on board. After all, she is currently on a film signing-spree and has several coveted projects in her kitty not just in Tollywood but also in Kollywood. Also, Pawan and Kajal have already done a film together, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which came out in 2016 and turned out to be a blockbuster.

      So it's pretty clear that their pairing is loved by fans and they definitely won't mind seeing them together on the silver screen once again. Anyway, at the moment, Pawan Kalyan is busy with two other films. While Vakeel Saab with Venu Sriram is almost done, the Power Star has only wrapped up a small schedule of Virupaksha which is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

      Kajal Aggarwal Signed Chinrajeevi's Acharya Without Reading The Script?

      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
