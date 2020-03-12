    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With THIS Director?

      By
      |

      Though Vijay Deverakonda hasn't tasted commercial success for a while now, the handsome actor is still very much in demand. His last outing, World Famous Lover, tanked so miserably at the box office that many distributors even demanded a refund for the losses that they suffered. Despite all this, Vijay bagged Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture Fighter which is being produced by Karan Johar.

      Vijay Deverakonda

      Currently, the 30-year-old is busy shooting for Fighter which co-stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. The Pan-India movie is expected to release in the second half of 2020 and everyone is obviously excited about Vijay sharing screen space with Ananya for the very first time. While Deverakonda will wrap up the movie around July, there is already some buzz regarding his next project.

      Yes, you heard that right. As per a report in Tollywood.net, Vijay has been approached by Palasa 1978 fame director Karuna Kumar. Apparently, Allu Aravind was so impressed with the filmmaker and his style of work that he not only agreed to produce his next venture but also asked him to get Vijay onboard for the same. That's how Kumar ended up narrating a story to the talented young actor and the latter has even shown interest in doing the film.

      The report further says that Vijay has asked Karuna Kumar to make few changes to the script and then if everything falls into place, the actor will go ahead and sign on the dotted line. The said movie will be produced under the banner of Geetha Arts and it will be Vijay's third collaboration with them.

      Is Vijay Deverakonda A Threat To Varun Tej?

      Vijay Deverakonda Slips While Walking Towards Versova Jetty; Video Goes Viral

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 20:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X