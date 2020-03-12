After Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With THIS Director?

Though Vijay Deverakonda hasn't tasted commercial success for a while now, the handsome actor is still very much in demand. His last outing, World Famous Lover, tanked so miserably at the box office that many distributors even demanded a refund for the losses that they suffered. Despite all this, Vijay bagged Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture Fighter which is being produced by Karan Johar.

Currently, the 30-year-old is busy shooting for Fighter which co-stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. The Pan-India movie is expected to release in the second half of 2020 and everyone is obviously excited about Vijay sharing screen space with Ananya for the very first time. While Deverakonda will wrap up the movie around July, there is already some buzz regarding his next project.

Yes, you heard that right. As per a report in Tollywood.net, Vijay has been approached by Palasa 1978 fame director Karuna Kumar. Apparently, Allu Aravind was so impressed with the filmmaker and his style of work that he not only agreed to produce his next venture but also asked him to get Vijay onboard for the same. That's how Kumar ended up narrating a story to the talented young actor and the latter has even shown interest in doing the film.

The report further says that Vijay has asked Karuna Kumar to make few changes to the script and then if everything falls into place, the actor will go ahead and sign on the dotted line. The said movie will be produced under the banner of Geetha Arts and it will be Vijay's third collaboration with them.

