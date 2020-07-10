After Radhe Shyam, Fans To Get Exciting Update About Prabhas 21 By The End Of July!

Prabhas fans must have been celebrating as their favourite star's 20th film Radhe Shyam's first look was released today. On July 8, Prabhas informed his fans about the first look release of Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam's first look is trending on Twitter, and fans are gushing over the intense chemistry between the Rebel star and Pooja Hegde in the poster.

Amidst all, Prabhas fans would get even more excited after knowing about Prabhas 21's update, which will come by the end of July. Yes, you read that right! Prabhas' next film's director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed the news on Twitter. Firstly, the Mahanati director shared a poster of Radhe Shyam on Twitter with the caption, "Looks like a super period romance coming our way!! #radheshyam #Prabhas20FirstLook."

In the comments section, a Prabhas fan asked the director about his film's update. Replying to that, Nag Ashwin wrote, "Yes, By the end of this month..." Isn't it exciting?!

Well, Prabhas 21 is going to be a sci-fi movie with a tinge of fantasy. The details regarding cast and crew are yet to be revealed. Talking about Prabhas' next Radhe Shyam, the remaining portion of the film will be shot after the end of lockdown. Touted to be a period drama, Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrop of Paris in 1920s and Prabhas will reportedly be seen as a fortune-teller. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing his love interest. It's going to be one of the most romantic films in Tollywood. Radhe Shyam will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

