    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After RRR And Pink Remake, Chiranjeevi's Acharya Suffers From Online Leak

      By
      |

      Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the highly ambitious project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is currently busy with filmmaker Koratala Siva's upcoming directorial venture, Acharya. The film went on floors in Hyderabad last month and since then, the shooting has been happening at a brisk pace. However, the movie has been in the news for the past few days for a not so good reason.

      Chiranjeevi

      The actor-turned-politician has been trending on social media sites as his look from Acharya has leaked online. Yes, despite taking extra measures and maintaining tight security on the sets, the makers couldn't stop the online leak which is definitely a big blow to team Acharya.

      But at the same time, this piece of news isn't surprising as not too long ago, Pawan Kalyan's look from the Pink remake had also gone viral on social media after it got leaked online. Before that, fans went into a tizzy when Jr NTR's picture from the sets of RRR found its way to the internet.

      Coming back to Chiranjeevi, as seen in the leaked picture, the actor is sporting a rugged look and seems completely engrossed in his shoot. Wearing an olive green shirt with a red scarf and black denim, the megastar looks rather fit which is commendable considering he is 64. While the makers haven't officially announced the release date, Acharya is expected to arrive in cinema halls this year on August 14.

      Apart from Chiranjeevi, the highly-anticipated film also stars Trisha in the lead. Regina Cassandra, on the other hand, will feature in a special song. Acharya is said to be a social-political drama revolving around the Naxalite subject. The movie is being jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments.

      Chiru 152 Shoot Begins; Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie To Release In August 2020?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X