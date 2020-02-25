After RRR And Pink Remake, Chiranjeevi's Acharya Suffers From Online Leak

Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the highly ambitious project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is currently busy with filmmaker Koratala Siva's upcoming directorial venture, Acharya. The film went on floors in Hyderabad last month and since then, the shooting has been happening at a brisk pace. However, the movie has been in the news for the past few days for a not so good reason.

The actor-turned-politician has been trending on social media sites as his look from Acharya has leaked online. Yes, despite taking extra measures and maintaining tight security on the sets, the makers couldn't stop the online leak which is definitely a big blow to team Acharya.

But at the same time, this piece of news isn't surprising as not too long ago, Pawan Kalyan's look from the Pink remake had also gone viral on social media after it got leaked online. Before that, fans went into a tizzy when Jr NTR's picture from the sets of RRR found its way to the internet.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, as seen in the leaked picture, the actor is sporting a rugged look and seems completely engrossed in his shoot. Wearing an olive green shirt with a red scarf and black denim, the megastar looks rather fit which is commendable considering he is 64. While the makers haven't officially announced the release date, Acharya is expected to arrive in cinema halls this year on August 14.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the highly-anticipated film also stars Trisha in the lead. Regina Cassandra, on the other hand, will feature in a special song. Acharya is said to be a social-political drama revolving around the Naxalite subject. The movie is being jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments.

Chiru 152 Shoot Begins; Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie To Release In August 2020?