After RRR, Ram Charan To Star In A Action-Comedy?

Since morning, Ram Charan has been trending on social media as the actor has turned a year older today. Yes, it's his birthday and messages have been pouring in from all quarters for the Magadheera hero on Twitter. While we wish him a very successful year ahead, for now, we have got some interesting dope on the birthday boy.

Well, if the latest buzz is true then Ram Charan is likely to do an action-comedy that will be helmed by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. Yes, you heard that right. According to a report in gulte.com, Ravipudi had actually met Charan a little before the lockdown was announced by the Indian government. The director gave a narration to the 35-year-old actor and the latter ended up liking the story.

So once Ram Charan wraps up SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, it is being said that the actor will team up with Anil Ravipudi for a quick film. Since the Pataas director is known for completing projects in no time, Charan decided it was best to collaborate with him for his next. Though this piece of news isn't confirmed, we hope it's true because Ravipudi has already tasted success in the action-comedy genre so we are sure he will dish out a hit film with Ram Charan as well.

At the moment, Chiranjeevi's son has two films on his plate. Apart from Rajamouli's period action-drama, Charan is doing an extended cameo in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The social drama has Chiranjeevi in the lead along with Kajal Aggarwal. While the birthday boy has almost finished filming for RRR, he is yet to start shooting for his father's highly anticipated movie.

