Video: Aishwarya Rajesh calls Vijay Deverakonda ‘Garu’; His Reaction Is Quite SHOCKING

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover's trailer released last week and as expected, it's getting a solid response from the masses. Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite, WFL is in buzz for many reasons.

Recently, at the pre-release event of World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda and Aishwarya Rajesh's fun-banter caught everyone's attention. Aishwarya, who is playing Deverakonda's wife in the film, addressed the 'Arjun Reddy' actor 'garu' on the stage.

In the above video, Aishwarya can be seen calling Vijay 'Garu' to which he gave a shocking reaction and said 'WT*'.

Later, when Vijay went on the stage for his speech, he told Aishwarya that why did she being so formal on stage. Well, as we all know, Deverakonda is known for his candidness and his fans know how he delivers his speeches.

Apart from Aishwarya, Izabelle in an interview with The Hindu said, "I had read a lot about Arjun Reddy and people were saying it is similar. It isn't actually. It is an incredible script. I am aware that I am doing my first south film with a big star. I was wondering if he would be nice, had a lot of questions in my head. Now I can say that he is the best co-star, he is very patient and helping me with my scenes. Once I got comfortable, it was very easy to work with the team. We would joke on sets and laugh; all that helped a lot."

Directed by Kranti Madhav, World Famous Lover is set to release on February 14 i.e. on Valentine's Day.

