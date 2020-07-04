Ajay Bhupathi Files Cyber Crime Case Against Fraudster For Using His Name To Dupe Aspiring Actresses

Ajay Bhupathi, who directed Telugu film RX 100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead role, filed a cyber crime case against a fraudster who used his name to dupe aspiring actresses.

Confirming the same on Facebook, Ajay Bhupathi shared a post which states, "Hello, I filed a Cyber Crime case against a fraudster (7995267901) using my name to trap women in the name of Casting Calls. The official announcements of my films will be out on Trusted sources only. Stay cautious & beware of such incidents happening around. @CyberCrimeshyd."

Explaining how he got to know about the case, Ajay Bhupathi stated, "I have got to know that many people are creating fake profiles on social media with my name to exploit girls. Earlier, I settled the similar issue regarding a message to a girl from a profile in my name, where my team disclosed it with proper advice on fake profiles."

"But it didn't settle there, there are few more girls who were facing the same situation & that too from the same number," he added.

Speaking about taking an action against the fraudster, Ajay Bhupathi said, "Responding to the same, we took it seriously & went on to file a case in Cyber Crime. We expect many more innocent trapped in the same scenario. So, we request everyone to stay cautious & be aware of such fraudsters ahead."

According to a Times of India report, Cyber Crime police have registered a complaint. The report further states that the fraudster not only pretends to be Ajay Bhupathi but also Vijay Deverakonda. After investigation, police found out that the person would post online casting calls and ask women to send their photos, personal details and money.

According to The News Minute, KVM Prasad, the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad Cyber Crime division told, "The accused asked some of these women to send nude pictures over WhatsApp. The intention is to blackmail and exploit these women once they send these pictures." He further added that no money was exchanged between the accused, who is suspected to be an Andhra Pradesh native and the victims. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

