Akash Puri And Ketika Sharma's Film Romantic Gets A Release Date

Ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's upcoming production venture Romantic has finally got a release date. Starring his son Akash Puri in the lead alongside Ketika Sharma, the movie is co-produced by Charmme Kaur and is helmed by first time director Anil Paduri. Not too long ago, the movie had stormed social media as the makers had released the first-look poster of Romantic which was quite steamy.

Last month, the makers had also released the first song from their film titled Naa Valla Kadhe featuring the two lead actors. The beautiful track struck a chord with the audience and was well-received. Now that the movie has managed garner good buzz, the makers have announced the release date.

Romantic, which also stars Makarand Deshpande, Mandira Bedi, and Dhivyadharshini in prominent roles, will arrive in cinema halls on May 29. Announcing the news on Twitter, Puri Jagannadh shared a new poster of the film on his timeline and wrote, "Summer, Beach & Love are connected. Get ready to feel the heat this summer with #Romantic, Worldwide releasing on May 29,2020. Starring @ActorAkashPuri #Ketikasharma Produced by @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @anilpaduri 🎼#SunilKashyap @PuriConnects

#PCfilm."

Once again, the new poster looks quite bold as Akash and Ketika can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. Romantic is said to be a new-age love story and we hear Akash is playing the role of struggling slum-dweller in the movie. What's interesting is also the fact that Akash has undergone a physical transformation for his role and that's quite evident from whatever little we have seen of the film till now.

Akash made his mark in the acting world as a child artist and then he made his debut as lead hero with Raj Madiraju's directional movie Andhra Pori. As for Ketika Sharma, she is an internet sensation who is quite popular on social media sites like Instagram and Snapchat. And she's finally making her acting debut with Romantic.

