Akhil Sarthak’s Mother Says She Will Never Accept Monal Gajjar As Her Daughter-In-Law

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has completed half of its expedition. Recently, Bigg Boss congratulated the remaining 10 contestants for successfully completing 50 days in the house. The show that started its telecast on September 31, 2020, didn't take much time to garner the attention of the audience with some high voltage drama, verbal brawls, relationship tracks and tough tasks.

Well, among these, Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar's love-hate relationship became the talk of the town. Even in the last nominations, Akhil had nominated Monal for creating a misunderstanding between him and his good friend Sohel, but later was seen going against the housemates to help the Gujarati diva during a task.

Of late, there have also been rumours that the duo might tie the knot once they are out of the show. Well now, looks like the gossip has no chances of turning into reality, as we hear that Akhil Sarthak's mother has expressed her disapproval. News portal Sakshi Post has quoted her as saying, "I will never accept her as my daughter-in-law. We will never let Akhil marry Monal because there's a huge age difference between them and on top, she is a Gujarati girl. We want a pure Telangana girl." She also added that Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar are only good friends.

Talking about Akhil Sarthak's performance in the show, she said, "There is no doubt my son will be in the top five and I am very much happy to see him in the reality show. I urge the audience to keep supporting him until he becomes the winner of the season."

It is to be noted that Akhil and Monal have a decent fan following on social media. The netizens have been loving the duo's chemistry and were also hoping that they would get married. Interestingly, there is also a section of social media users who think Akhil's love track with Monal is just a stint, for garnering the attention of the audience for votes. Notably, the handsome hunk of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is safe from elimination this week.

