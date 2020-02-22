Ala Vaikuntapurramloo Digital Streaming Date Is Out; Big News For Allu Arjun Fans!!

Allu Arjun fans can now rejoice as the actor who was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapurramloo is gearing up to stream the movie on Digital Platform. The action drama, released on 12th January this year had turned into a blockbuster at the theatres. And now it looks like the makers are delighted with the success of the film, as they announce the digital streaming of it. Bunny's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo will stream online from February 26th, 2020. As per reports, Sun Nxt has bought the digital rights of the film and will be available on its platform. Initially, the makers had said that the movie will not be available in digital platform any time soon and the viewers will have to watch it at the theatres

Ala Vaikuntapurramloo had received positive response from the audience, especially the dance number Butta Bomma had created a buzz, thanks to TikTok hashtag, #buttabomma which garnered around 36 million views. A few days back the actor took to his twitter handle with a video of two physically challenged persons dancing on his hit number. He called it the most heart touching video from all the Butta Bomma videos.

This was the most heart touching one of all the #ButtaBomma Video’s . I felt so happy to see that music takes us farrr beyond our limits. #Inspiring pic.twitter.com/67tawEvkPP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 10, 2020

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie has been bankrolled under the banners Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts. Ala Vaikuntapurramloo also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Rohini, Rajendra Prasad and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The movie has created a non-Baahubali record in the Telugu Industry surpassing Prabhas' Saaho and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

