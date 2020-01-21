Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 10 Box Office: The Film Outperforms Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide!

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has witnessed an incredible streak at the worldwide box office so far. The film has given a solid competition to the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is continuing to outperform Sarileru Neekevvaru by a slight margin, in the middle of the second week at the box office. On day 10, it even crossed the 100 crore mark in its domestic collection.

Check out the day 10 collections of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo at the worldwide box office -

On day 10, the film grossed over Rs 3 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. Worldwide, its collections exceeded Rs 5 crore on the tenth day.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo's total box office collection of all ten days in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region is over Rs 101 crore (share). Its total worldwide collection so far is over Rs 130 crore.

The film has performed better than Sarileru Neekevvaru in the worldwide box office for a little over a week now, beating it especially in the US and Australian box office.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been directed by Trivikram, and co-produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Sushant, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar and others.

