Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 11 Worldwide Box Office: Film Maintains A Winning Streak

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has witnessed an incredible run at the worldwide box office right from its first day. The film has performed exceedingly well despite competition from Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. While the competition has been close, it in fact looks like Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is poised to do better. On day 11 at the box office, this Trivikram directorial collected decent numbers.

Read on to find out how Ala Vaikunthapuramloo did on day 11 at the worldwide box office -

In the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, the film collected over Rs 2.5 crore in the box office. The film's collection has dropped since its initial days, but has maintained steady collection between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore in the past few days. Its worldwide collection was over Rs 4.5 crore on day 11.

The film's total domestic collection of all 11 days, most of which has been earned in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, exceeds Rs 106 crore (share). Its total worldwide collection so far exceeds Rs 134 crore (share).

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is an action film with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Alongside the two, the film boasts of a stellar cast which includes Tabu, Jayaram, Sushant, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar and others.

