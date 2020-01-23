Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 12 Box Office: Witnesses Slow Down But Still Commendable Performance

Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has seen a brilliant streak at the box office so far, and continues to get showered with love by audiences. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has seen solid collections in the nearly two weeks that it has run in theatres worldwide. Although it has understandably slowed down in the recent few days, the film's collections are still above average.

Read further to find out what the box office collections of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo were on day 12 -

The film raked in over Rs. 2.5 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, and over Rs. 3.5 crore worldwide. It has marginally overtaken its competition in theatres, Sarileru Neekevvaru, in its daily as well as total collections.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo's total domestic collection is over Rs. 109.5 crore (share), whereas its total global collection of all 12 days is over Rs. 136 crore share.

The film has been backed by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film features Tabu, Sushant, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Sachin Kedekar and others.

