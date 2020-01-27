    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 15 Box Office Collections: Film Poised To Break Baahubali’s Records!

      By
      |

      Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has exceeded everyone's expectations and become one of the biggest blockbusters the Telugu. Despite another big release this Sankranthi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has managed to maintain its own hold over the audiences and box office. Now it looks the film is all set to break the records set by the biggest movie the Telugu industry has ever produced, Baahubali, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      Read on to know how the film fared in its worldwide box office collections on day 15 -

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 15 Box Office Collections

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo grossed over Rs. 2 crore in its domestic collections, particularly in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, on day 15. Its worldwide collection on the fifteenth day exceeded Rs. 2.5 crore.

      The film's total domestic collection of all 15 days is now over Rs. 115.5 crore (share) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its total worldwide collection is over Rs. 143 crore (share) as week two comes to an end.

      Helmed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, it also boats of a stellar cast such as Tabu, Nivetha Pehturaj, Jayaram, Sushant, Murali Sharma, Sachin Kedekar, Samuthirakani and others.

      ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 14 Box Office: Collections Slow Down As Week 2 Comes To An End

      ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 15 Box Office Collection: Film Witnesses Slow Down In Week Two

      Read more about: ala vaikunthapuramloo
      Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X