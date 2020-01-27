Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 15 Box Office Collections: Film Poised To Break Baahubali’s Records!

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has exceeded everyone's expectations and become one of the biggest blockbusters the Telugu. Despite another big release this Sankranthi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has managed to maintain its own hold over the audiences and box office. Now it looks the film is all set to break the records set by the biggest movie the Telugu industry has ever produced, Baahubali, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Read on to know how the film fared in its worldwide box office collections on day 15 -

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo grossed over Rs. 2 crore in its domestic collections, particularly in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, on day 15. Its worldwide collection on the fifteenth day exceeded Rs. 2.5 crore.

The film's total domestic collection of all 15 days is now over Rs. 115.5 crore (share) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its total worldwide collection is over Rs. 143 crore (share) as week two comes to an end.

Helmed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, it also boats of a stellar cast such as Tabu, Nivetha Pehturaj, Jayaram, Sushant, Murali Sharma, Sachin Kedekar, Samuthirakani and others.

