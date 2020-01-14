    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 2 Worldwide Box Office Report: Collection Only Rises Despite Competition

      Trivikram's directorial starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo had an amazing opening weekend at the box office, and it looks like the film is going to continue its great stint through the week. On day two, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo held steady at the box office, minting very good numbers. The second day of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo saw an upward swing in its box office performance.

      Read further to know details of the film's second day worldwide box office collection -

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 2 Worldwide Box Office Report

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo minted over Rs 9 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on its second day at the box office.

      At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed somewhere between Rs 10 crore to Rs 13 crore. Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is faring exceedingly well and holding its own, despite competition from Sarileru Neekevvaru, another film which is touted to be a blockbuster.

      The film's total domestic collection of both days stands at somewhere between Rs 33 crore to Rs 35 crore. Across the globe, its total collection stands between Rs 47 crore to Rs 50 crore.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has received much love from audiences, which is not only seen on social media, but also reflected through its box office collection so far. Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Tabu, Sushant, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani and Navdeep. It has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
