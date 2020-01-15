Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Report: Exceeds Expectations

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has had a fantastic run at the worldwide box office so far and it is only picking up pace as the days go by. This Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer is giving a solid competition to Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. On its third day at the box office, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo made some amazing collections to boast of.

Check out the day 3 worldwide box office collection of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo -

In its regional collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film grossed between Rs 9 crore and Rs 11 crore, which is fantastic progress on its third day. It's collection exceeds that of Sarileru Neekevvaru's day 3 domestic collection, a film which has been giving Ala Vaikunthapuramloo a stiff competition.

At the worldwide box office, the film minted somewhere between Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore. Even at the global level, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is holding up very well.

The total domestic collection of all three days stands between Rs 40 crore to Rs 42 crore, whereas at the global level, it stands between Rs 53 crore to Rs 56 crore.

Given that the festive season lies ahead, the film has only good business to look forward to.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been directed by Trivikram, and backed by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. It co-stars Sushant, Jayaram, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani and Navdeep.

ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 2 Worldwide Box Office Report: Collection Only Rises Despite Competition

ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 3 Box Office Collection Report: Maintains Steady Business Even On Monday